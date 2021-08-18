New Fellowship Baptist Church offers incentive to get vaccinated

BUCKATUNNA, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Fellowship Baptist Church is giving away $20 for the first 20 people to get vaccinated at their event this Saturday.

The event will be hosted on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the church, which is located at 2298 Highway 45 South in Buckatunna, Miss.

The 1st and 2nd doses for the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Baze Pharmacy while supplies last. The vaccine will be offered free of charge to everyone 12 years and older.

Although appointments are not required, attendees are asked to contact the church via email at newfellowshipmbcms@yahoo.com or via phone call at 601-410-1844. residents are asked to include their names, ages and telephone numbers in the message.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.