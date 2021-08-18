More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and dozens of virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in the Magnolia State.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says 4,085 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths were reported statewide.

Twenty six of the deaths were reported between July 24 and Aug. 17. Ten others were identified through death certificate reports from Nov. 20, 2020 to Aug. 10, 2021.

Of the new cases, 587 were reported in the Pine Belt. One death was reported in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 396,394 and 7,916, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 44,638 COVID-19 cases and 764 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,477 cases, 86 deaths

Forrest: 10,891 cases, 176 deaths

Jasper: 2,694 cases, 49 deaths

Jones: 10,706 cases, 179 deaths

Lamar: 8,667 cases, 95 deaths

Marion: 3,325 cases, 85 deaths

Perry: 1,530 cases, 41 deaths

Wayne: 3,348 cases, 53 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 336,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,371,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,088,155 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.