More than 20,000 students in quarantine last week after being exposed to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 20,000 students and 1,400 faculty and staff were in quarantine last week after being exposed to COVID-19 at school, according to Mississippi State Department of Health numbers.

The report shows that for the week of August 9-13, 20,334 students were put in quarantine after being exposed to other students or teachers with the virus. Additionally, 1,463 teachers and staff members were quarantined.

Since school started, nearly 6,000 students have tested positive for coronavirus, while another 1,496 teachers/staff members have.

Numbers are released each week by the MSDH. Figures do not include data from many private schools.

Meanwhile, 370 schools across the state have experienced outbreaks.

In the metro, the hardest-hit schools include Murrah and Callaway High and Brandon Middle School.

Murrah had 172 students in quarantine last week due to exposure to the virus, while Callaway had 117 students and Brandon Middle had 111 students in quarantine. quarantining last week due to exposure.

Jackson Public Schools spokesman Sherwin Johnson was not immediately available for comment.

Numbers at metro schools are small, though when compared to other schools in the state.

Magee High Schools reported 415 students and 47 teachers/staff had been exposed to the virus for the same week.

On August 5, the school was transitioned to virtual learning due to the outbreak.

In Pearl River County, high numbers are being reported at Pearl River Central High, Central Middle and Central Elementaries.

Pearl River Central High and Pearl River Central Middle had 273 and 203 students exposed, while 176 students at the elementary had been exposed to the virus, data shows.

Other schools across the state also have been hit hard.

In Harrison County, Bayou View Elementary had 304 students in quarantine last week, while 73 students testing positive for the virus since the start of school.

Bayou View Middle School had 172 students in quarantine last week and 62 students who had tested positive since classes resumed in August.

Check out the chart below to find out more information.

