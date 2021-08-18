Win Stuff
Local business owner changes vaccine opinion after COVID-19 infection

Twillie Philly owner had COVID-19 and realizes how much the vaccine could’ve helped him
Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of his workers, friends and family members to get it as possible.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Carlos Twillie owns the Twillie Philly food truck. Ever since the vaccine became available, he’s been against it, until a few weeks ago when he started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“Yeah, I’m not sure exactly I contracted it. I do a lot in the public,” says Twillie. “So, I’m not sure where it came about. I think I was with the crowd who didn’t really take it as serious as I should have,”

Twillie says he’s stopped wearing a mask and had not been careful around large crowds of people, plus he was against the vaccine.

“I just hadn’t done the proper research on it, and the things that I did see I wasn’t, you know, fond of as far as some of the side effects and things like that,” says Twillie.

He says he’s seen a lot of things on social media that were discouraging. However, his point of view changed when he got COVID and his wife did not.

“My wife does have the vaccine, and the fact that I contracted it and was in the household with her and she didn’t is proof enough for me that the vaccine works,” says Twillie. “So as soon as possible I will be getting a vaccine.”

Not only has he made his appointment to get vaccinated, but Twillie is also encouraging everyone he knows and works with to do the same.

“At this stage, I’m a proponent of the vaccine. I want everybody to get it, everybody who can. But like you say, the trip to the emergency room is not good,” says Twillie.

Twillie says he will continue to get the word out about the vaccine and encourage as many of his workers, friends and family members to get it as possible.

