Hit-or-miss T-storms to arrive this afternoon, highs in the low-90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the low-70s.

Today will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss T-storms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-90s.

Temps will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Our best chance of rain this week will be on tomorrow when scattered T-storms fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low-90s.

High pressure will build later this week, causing us to dry out and warm up.

Highs on Friday will warm up into the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

The hottest weather will move in this weekend and into early next week as a heat bubble forms over the Southeast. That will cause our highs to soar into the upper-90s for Sunday and Next Monday

