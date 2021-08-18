Win Stuff
Hattiesburg company part of Commerce Dept. official’s ‘listening tour’

Bio Soil Enhancers was among the companies participating in a virtual business roundtable...
Bio Soil Enhancers was among the companies participating in a virtual business roundtable Tuesday featuring Camille Richardson, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Middle East and Africa.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg company was among dozens across Mississippi that took part in a special virtual business roundtable Tuesday, featuring a top official from the U.S. Commerce Department.

Bio Soil Enhancers, Inc. participated in a “listening tour” with Camille Richardson, deputy assistant secretary of commerce for the Middle East and Africa.

The goal was to explore new export opportunities for Mississippi companies and discuss new commercial strategies for Africa.

“(Richardson) made Mississippi her first stop on her National Listening Tour for a global diversity initiative for Africa,” said Aimee Murry, director of communications and public relations for Bio Soil Enhancers, Inc. and chair of the Mississippi District Export Council. “We had almost 60 of Mississippi’s leading industries on this call, to give their input and their feedback, to hear a little bit about the programs that the (U.S.) Commercial Service is offering to help expand distribution and expansion into Africa.”

“Deputy Assistant Secretary Camille Richardson was able to gain some feedback from these industries about potential opportunities and strategies we need here in the state of Mississippi so that we can increase our export opportunities to places like Africa,” Murry said.

The roundtable was co-hosted by the Mississippi District Export Council and the U.S. Trade Export Assistance.

