Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Ham radio enthusiast saves friend having stroke after wrong number call

By KOVR Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTECA, Calif. (KOVR) - A ham radio wrong number ended up being a life-saving call from hundreds of miles away.

California ham radio enthusiast Bill Scott got a call on his radio in June from his friend Skip Kritcher, 500 miles away in Oregon. He had dialed Bill Scott by mistake while trying to get help.

Bill’s wife Sharon Scott, a retired nurse of nearly 60 years, quickly realized Kritcher was having a stroke.

Skip Kritcher is now recovering from a stroke, though he still has impaired vision. He and...
Skip Kritcher is now recovering from a stroke, though he still has impaired vision. He and rescuer Bill Scott continue to communicate through their ham radios when they can.(Source: KOVR, Skip Kritcher via CNN)

“The speech that he had was slurred, and my husband couldn’t seem to keep him on task,” she said.

The call dropped, so the couple called 911 and directed first responders to Kritcher’s house.

“I was nervous because I didn’t want to lose my friend,” Bill Scott said.

Kritcher is now recovering from the incident, though he still has impaired vision. One of his family members told the Scotts their quick actions saved his life.

“Just a miracle that he called the wrong number and got us,” Sharon Scott said.

Now, thanks to a fateful wrong number and a ham radio hero, this long-distance friendship has only strengthened. Bill Scott and Kritcher continue to communicate through their ham radios when they can.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Several personnel members in the main office and training center have tested positive for...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department closes main office, training center due to COVID-19 outbreak
Child shot by stray bullet while playing in yard in Simpson Co.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Mississippi is No. 3 per capita in mortality from COVID, per CDC data
Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died

Latest News

A ham radio, a wrong number and the quick actions of a California couple saved a man's life.
Take a look: Zoo tests hands-off health screenings; wrong call leads to ham radio hero
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey created a $163 million school grant program using federal virus relief...
Arizona governor blocks cash from schools mandating masks
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car