Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

WDAM 7 welcomes new sports reporter Kendall Duncan

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is welcoming a new sports reporter and anchor to the Pine Belt.

Kendall Duncan was born and raised in Mandeville, LA.

Whether she was cheering from the bleachers at one of her three older brothers’ games or watching ESPN instead of Disney Channel, Kendall always knew she wanted to pursue sports broadcasting.

Kendall graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in mass communication and a focus in broadcast journalism.

While at LSU, Kendall was part of the student-run TV station. At Tiger TV, she had the privilege of covering LSU athletics for 3 years. Her favorite memories include traveling to New York City to cover the Heisman Trophy Ceremony and being in the press box when the Tigers won the National Championship.

Kendall is a true hometown sports fan. She loves the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans even when they’re not so ‘lovable’. She is also a passionate LSU fan.

Her favorite things include bacon grilled cheese sandwiches, Remember the Titans and the color green.

She is very excited to be a part of the WDAM family. She can’t wait to cover the schools of the Pine Belt along with Southern Miss and other area colleges!

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
Rev. Wilson Rice of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend

Latest News

WDAM 7 welcomes Kendall Duncan to the sports team.
WDAM 7 welcomes new sports reporter Kendall Duncan
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Kiffin, Corral hoping for strong encore at Mississippi
Mount Olive senior Marcus Baggett
Player of the Pine Belt: Mount Olive fullback Marcus Baggett
Mount Olive senior Marcus Baggett
Player of the Pine Belt: Mount Olive fullback Marcus Baggett