WDAM 7 welcomes new sports reporter Kendall Duncan

PINE BELT (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is welcoming a new sports reporter and anchor to the Pine Belt.

Kendall Duncan was born and raised in Mandeville, LA.

Whether she was cheering from the bleachers at one of her three older brothers’ games or watching ESPN instead of Disney Channel, Kendall always knew she wanted to pursue sports broadcasting.

Kendall graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in mass communication and a focus in broadcast journalism.

While at LSU, Kendall was part of the student-run TV station. At Tiger TV, she had the privilege of covering LSU athletics for 3 years. Her favorite memories include traveling to New York City to cover the Heisman Trophy Ceremony and being in the press box when the Tigers won the National Championship.

Kendall is a true hometown sports fan. She loves the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans even when they’re not so ‘lovable’. She is also a passionate LSU fan.

Her favorite things include bacon grilled cheese sandwiches, Remember the Titans and the color green.

She is very excited to be a part of the WDAM family. She can’t wait to cover the schools of the Pine Belt along with Southern Miss and other area colleges!

