USM Museum of Art announces call for small-scale sculpture entries for national exhibition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all artists.

The University of Southern Mississippi Museum of Art announced a call for entries for the Little Things Matter: National Juried Small-Scale Sculpture Exhibition. This exhibition will feature small-scale sculptures made by artists across the United States.

“This is the first year we have organized a show of this kind, so we encourage all artists both professional and students to apply,” said Mark Rigsby, museum director and associate professor of Art and Design.

Artists 18 years or older are invited to submit original works created within the past 5 years. The contest is open for works in any 3D medium and all forms of representational, non-representational, abstract and non-objective sculpture.

“This show will feature small-scale works and therefore offers us an opportunity to exhibit a wide range and a large number of works,” said Rigsby. “We hope it brings together a rich variety of styles and types of sculptures, from figurative to abstract and non-objective works, as well as a broad range of three-dimensional media.”

The exhibition will be juried by George Beasley, who received the Master’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Midsouth Sculpture Alliance. His works can be found internationally in 28 major private, corporate and institutional collections.

This is a small-scale scale sculpture show; therefore, works can not be displayed on pedestals that exceed 10×10 inches at the base or be taller than 20 inches. Wall-mounted works and works that are suspended from the ceiling must not exceed 20 inches in any direction and cannot weigh more than 30 lbs. Up to 3 works can be submitted per person.

The deadline for entry is Sept. 1, 2021. For more information regarding eligibility and specifications visit artdesign.usm.edu.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.