USM junior places 2nd in national competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Music walked away with a second-place finish at the Stars and Stripes competition, thanks to the performance of Peyton Sills.

Sills is a junior music education major at USM and plays the euphonium with the School of Music. He was the youngest participant in the competition but was able to place second.

“This competition was extremely eye-opening for me regarding preparation for auditions,” said Sills. “I have learned how to practice more efficiently and analytically which has already yielded great results post-competition.”

By placing second in the competition, Sills won some prize money and a private lesson with one of the judges.

“I am very proud of how he has done and the reflection he has had on our school,” said Richard Petty, professor of tuba and euphonium at the School of Music.

