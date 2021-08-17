Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

USM junior places 2nd in national competition

USM Junior, Peyton Sills, places second in national competition.
USM Junior, Peyton Sills, places second in national competition.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Music walked away with a second-place finish at the Stars and Stripes competition, thanks to the performance of Peyton Sills.

Sills is a junior music education major at USM and plays the euphonium with the School of Music. He was the youngest participant in the competition but was able to place second.

“This competition was extremely eye-opening for me regarding preparation for auditions,” said Sills. “I have learned how to practice more efficiently and analytically which has already yielded great results post-competition.”

By placing second in the competition, Sills won some prize money and a private lesson with one of the judges.

“I am very proud of how he has done and the reflection he has had on our school,” said Richard Petty, professor of tuba and euphonium at the School of Music.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
Rev. Wilson Rice of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend

Latest News

Dr. Anna Wan, USM assistant professor of mathematics and director and founder of the Eagle...
USM professor named ‘Top in Tech’ by Mississippi Business Journal
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
The University of Southern Mississippi Museum of Art has announced a call for entries for the...
USM Museum of Art announces call for small-scale sculpture entries for national exhibition
At Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport, the bodies of the three unknown victims of Camille are...
Hurricane Camille victims remembered despite COVID-19 limitations