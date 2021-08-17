USM History professor weighs in on events in Afghanistan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the country saying he ‘stands by his decision’ to pull troops from Afghanistan, even after the Taliban’s sudden seizure of power and the U.S. rush to evacuate.

WDAM reached out to Dr. Andrew Wiest, a university distinguished professor of history and the founder of the Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at the University of Southern Mississippi. He even teaches a class that focuses on wars from Vietnam to the present and he says this is an opportunity to observe and analyze history being made in real-time.

“In many of my classes where I teach on the present wars we actually have veterans of those present wars in the class, so make sure a really interesting conversation because these gentlemen and ladies were over there serving on the battlefields that we talk about, and it has a, it adds a great deal of depth to the class, it has an immediacy to it,” says Wiest.

Wiest says right now as a historian, he is watching current events unfold and gathering resources for his students.

“In a class like this, a lot of what we do is read, because unlike a lot of other history classes that we teach, the narrative isn’t already set,” Wiest says. “You can’t say, like you can in the class about WWII, this happened on this day, this happened on this day and that’s what this means. We’re still arguing about what this means.”

Wiest says right now it’s nearly impossible to determine the main takeaway or world impact from the events of the War in Afghanistan. He explains, in history, it takes time to evaluate and learn from the past. Watching the events unfold in the present is garnering discussion, critiques and more, but true analysis takes time.

“We’re still arguing about the takeaway from Vietnam and that was over 50 years old now. So for us to forecast into the future and say here’s the takeaway is impossible. In fact, what we don’t even know how this war, at least the War in Afghanistan, how it’s end will eventually be talked about,” Wiest explains.

“Is this a great American defeat? Is it something different than that? Is it something much broader than that? Is it a moment when china is going to rise to the foreground? We just don’t know those things yet.”

He does say with confidence that wars carry more political weight and complications than meet the eye.

“So what we’re concentrating on is gathering the initial history, and then beginning to ask the right questions because that’s the, the most important part is coming out with the right questions to ask, and then future historians will probably have to be the ones to really answer those,” says Wiest. “Certainly one of the things we’ll be saying about this is that can a superpower like us solve the problems of a tiny country that has lots of problems with military force. It’s much more complicated than that.”

As for everyday life in America, Wiest explains why the war hasn’t had a major impact.

“Sadly, I think that’s one of the issues we’ve had with this war from the beginning was that it had very little impact on the community, ever,” Wiest explains. “In World War II, roughly 70% of draft-aged males served in some meaningful capacity. That means they either served in the military or worked in a coal mine or something the military needed done. That was the Great Crusade. And, in Vietnam, about 10% of graft aged males served, because it was very famously of a war in which many people avoided service.”

“It’s hard to win a war that the public is not behind. In the present wars, it’s less than 1% of the American public that serve in the military, which means the war doesn’t impact your life at all. You go shopping, you go to the movies. It will only impact your life if you’re related to someone who served. So will the end of the War in Afghanistan meaningfully impact the American public. Only if they want to read a newspaper article about it and fret about it,”

Wiest reminds people how complicated wars can be for the public but want them to understand that wars need solutions.

“Wars are much more complicated than most people in the public think most people in the public focus on,” Wiest says. “There’s a battle. Battles are little bitty chunks of wars, but the war is much bigger, much more complicated than that and always tied up around politics.

“The big takeaway is, I would argue from Afghanistan, Vietnam, especially since those two words are often compared, is that wars aren’t simple, and that wars need political solutions as much as they need military solutions. We have to find a more constructive war, and we tend not to think about that that much.”

