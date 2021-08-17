Win Stuff
State congressman comments on Afghanistan situation

Guest tweeted Sunday, in part, “What has happened in Afghanistan is a complete failure that rests solely on the shoulders of the Biden-Harris Administration.”
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the situation in Afghanistan continues to unfold, Mississippi leaders in Washington are sharing their thoughts.

WDAM spoke with Congressman Michael Guest, who represents parts of the Pine Belt, about it. He says the issue is all about timing.

“I think nobody is arguing that bringing American troops home was the wrong move. I think what everybody is looking at is the method and the manner in which we did that,” Guest says. “We did it very hastily instead of taking time to prepare, to plan, to make sure that American citizens were gone, that the American diplomats had a chance to leave, we withdrew forces very quickly.”

Guest tweeted Sunday, in part, “What has happened in Afghanistan is a complete failure that rests solely on the shoulders of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

