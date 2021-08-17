SCRMC reminding COVID patients to use correct entrance for testing and therapy

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel is running into a problem when testing people for COVID-19 and treating them with antibody therapy.

Officials say some people coming in to get tested and antibody therapy is going through the front entrance of the hospital, which is not the correct entrance. We’re told this creates a greater risk of exposure to hospital staff and visitors.

“Not going into public areas like the front of the hospital or anywhere else, and then coming around back to get that COVID test would be a great way to protect everybody,” said Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers, Chief Quality Officer at SCRMC.

Hospital officials say extra exposures put extra stress on an already low-numbered staff.

“When our staff are out with COVID, that makes the staffing difficulties even worse,” Camp-Rogers said.

However, there is a solution.

“We’re trying to direct everybody to come to the old emergency room so that we can get everybody tested and everybody in that area is prepared and ready to treat COVID.... everybody is wearing the full protective wear,” Camp-Rogers said.

The old emergency room is located behind the hospital off 13th Avenue. Once in the hospital parking lot, follow the signs for testing and antibody therapy. The gate to the testing and treatment sites should automatically open.

You do not need an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at SCRMC, but you do need one for antibody therapy. To schedule the therapy, call (601) 426-4226.

