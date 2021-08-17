SBMA celebrates a decade of helping Mississippians

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 2021 marks 10 years of aiding Mississippians with mental health issues for Southern Behavioral Medical Associates.

“This was my dream to realize a company that served the public and really helped destigmatized mental health,” said SBMA President and Clinical Director, Geralyn Datz.

Datz said when she opened up SBMA, the Hub City was underserved for mental health help.

“When I started the practice in 2011, I really wanted to create something where people could come for mental health treatment and they felt safe, their insurance was accepted and we could treat a wide range of mental health problems,” said Datz.

SBMA has accumulated multiple success stories over the previous decade.

Datz said it has not always been smooth sailing over the years, but certain stories make the bad days worth it.

One of these success stories being the one of Larry Primeaux, a former member of the United States Army who sought help with some mental issues he was battling from his time overseas.

“I was pretty much confined to my house until I started going to her program with her and Dr. Gavel,” said Primeaux. “Five years later, I can say that with all the tools and training they gave me, that while I still have difficult days, I have more successful days than difficult days.”

The patients and staff of SBMA continue to try and better themselves and each other, as they have been for the previous 10 years.

“It was just an awesome experience to go through the treatment plan that they had developed for me,” said Primeaux.

If you have any questions regarding available treatments, you can check out the SBMA website.

