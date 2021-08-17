Win Stuff
Pine Belt weather: T-storms possible midweek before heat bubble descends

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone!

We’re starting off Tuesday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with more clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out later Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Highs will be in the low-90s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s Tuesday evening, with lows in the mid-70s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return as we go into Wednesday. Highs will be in the low-90s.

Our best chance of rain this week will be on Thursday, when scattered thunderstorms fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low-90s.

High pressure will build later this week, causing us to dry out and warm up.

Highs on Friday will nudge into the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

The hottest weather will move in this weekend and into early next week as a heat bubble forms over the southeast. That will cause our highs to soar into the upper-90s for Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

