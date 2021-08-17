Win Stuff
Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

