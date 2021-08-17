MSDH: More than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases had been reported Monday.

MSDH said 3,323 new coronavirus cases had been logged as well as 67 new deaths related to COVID-19.

Twenty-nine Mississippians died between Aug.11 and Aug. 16, including four in Forrest County and two in Wayne County.

Another 38 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Aug. 2 and Aug. 13, including two in Jones County and one each in Lamar and Perry counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 392,309 and 7,880, respectively.

In the Pine Belt, 44,051 COVID-19 cases and 763 deaths have been reported since February 2020.

Covington: 3,441 cases, 86 deaths

Forrest: 10,776 cases, 176 deaths

Jasper: 2,643 cases, 49 deaths

Jones: 10,525 cases, 178 deaths

Lamar: 8,597 cases, 95 deaths

Marion: 3,289 cases, 85 deaths

Perry: 1,510 cases, 41 deaths

Wayne: 3,270 cases, 53 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,355,418 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,083,731 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,239,113 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

