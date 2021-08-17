Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Mississippi is no. 3 in per capita mortality from COVID, state health officer says

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's spike in COVID-19 patients during a news conference in the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus, Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says the Magnolia State ranks third in the nation per capita mortality from COVID-19.

And Dobbs tweeted Tuesday, options are slim to turn things around.

“Plan A - get vaccinated. Plan B - monoclonals,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said.

Dobbs shared data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows the number of deaths since the pandemic started for every 100,000 people, which compares areas with different population sizes.

Based on the total number of COVID deaths as of August 16, Mississippi had a death rate of 260 per 100,000 people.

That’s compared to 300 deaths per 100,000 people in New Jersey and 263 in Massachusetts.

Over the weekend, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases just from the weekend.

And the state’s only level 1 trauma center said Monday its beds are full and it’s operating at negative capacity.

Two mobile field hospitals have been deployed at UMMC within one week. One is staffed with federal resources and the other will be managed by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Response Organization.

Smaller hospitals in the state have been overwhelmed, understaffed, and struggling to find space for patients.

“Are we at the peak? Will it be another month? We don’t know,” Woodward said.

Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the State of Emergency Order that was set to expire on August 15.

The goal of extending the emergency order is to make sure resources are available for Mississippi’s hospitals.

“Our goal is to protect the integrity of the healthcare system so that everyone who gets sick can get treated,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Rev. Wilson Rice of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away

Latest News

Another South Mississippi Walmart is closing this week for deep cleaning, this time in Lucedale.
Lucedale Walmart closing until Thursday for deep cleaning, stocking
Several personnel members in the main office and training center have tested positive for...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department closes main office, training center due to COVID-19 outbreak
Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus