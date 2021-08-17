Win Stuff
Lucedale Walmart closing until Thursday for deep cleaning, stocking

Another South Mississippi Walmart is closing this week for deep cleaning, this time in Lucedale.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another South Mississippi Walmart is closing this week for deep cleaning, this time in Lucedale.

The store at 11228 Old 63 South will close Tuesday, August 17 at 2 p.m. Walmart is bringing in a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. The closing will also give associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare for re-opening Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6 a.m.

The store’s pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options. Customers who need assistance can call (601) 947-4287.

As announced Monday night, Pascagoula’s Walmart Supercenter will also be closed during this same time period.

In an official statement from the company, a Walmart spokesperson said, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. You can find the county-by-county breakdown here. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly, so the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations.

When the store reopens on Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

