Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department pre-approved for grant funds

Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is working to make roadways safer by utilizing the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety’s Occupant Protection and impaired driving grants.

We are told JCSD is already pre-approved for the grants, which will allow law enforcement to further enforce seatbelt and child restraint laws plus impaired driving laws. JCSD says the grants provide more than $69,000 each for enforcement efforts.

“Those grants really help us put some manpower on the streets to provide enforcement efforts to help make our roadways safer and occupants of vehicles safer,” said Lance Chancellor with JCSD. “Seatbelts are proven lifesavers and also child safety restraint seats.”

Upon final approval, JCSD officials say the department will be able to use the funds starting Oct. 1.

