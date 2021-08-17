Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Greene County High School moves to virtual learning for two weeks

The school plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30.
The school plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30.(Greene County School District Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Greene County School District announced that the high school will close for two weeks due to a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students.

The school plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30. During this closure, the school will switch to virtual learning.

Unfortunately, due to the increase of positive COVID cases and quarantined students at Greene County High School, the...

Posted by Greene County School District on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Last week, the school district announced that Leakesville Elementary School would be closed for a week due to COVID cases and would reopen on Monday, Aug. 23.

RE: Leakesville Elementary School Due to the quickly rising number of positive COVID cases at Leakesville Elementary...

Posted by Greene County School District on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The school also announced that masks would be required on buses and indoor areas where social distancing was not possible. This discussion was approved by the Greene County Board of Education and will be reviewed monthly. Water fountains are also set to be closed for public use, except to fill up water bottles.

More information about the revised return to school plan can be found on this form.

For the last breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in schools across Mississippi, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
Funeral services will be held for Rev. Rice on Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church...
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend

Latest News

USM Junior, Peyton Sills, places second in national competition.
USM junior places 2nd in national competition
Heidelberg High school Principal Dr. Kory Thigpen says he walked to each homeroom class to...
East Jasper School District returns to in-person learning
.
East Jasper returns to in-person learning
Heidelberg high school, new year, new leaders
East Jasper announces return to traditional learning