Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - The parents of a missing 11-month-old girl in Indiana have been taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said at a news conference that Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn were being charged with neglect of a dependent.

Mercedes Lain has been missing since Thursday, and the FBI is now assisting in the search, WNDU reported.

She is described as a white female, 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim.

Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said the man she had last been seen with, 37-year-old Justin Miller, is in custody and also charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said Miller is a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days.

Mercedes was reported missing by her father Sunday night, and a Silver Alert was issued. Miller and his vehicle were found in Starke County at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police believe Mercedes could be in the Marshall County area, but there is no sign of where exactly she might be.

“We’re just asking if anybody knows anything or if you have her, please bring her home or take her somewhere where she can be brought home,” said Stacy Milton, Mercedes’ aunt. “Please, we’re asking for your guys’ help.”

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Sunday. She was initially reported missing from Plymouth, Indiana on Thursday night, and the FBI Indianapolis office said on Twitter that she had been seen between then and Sunday in Marshall County, Starke County and St. Joseph County.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Rev. Wilson Rice of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons
Three Wisconsin school board members quit, citing toxic behavior and a hyperpartisan environment.
Wis. school board members resign, citing toxic behavior and hyperpartisan environment
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US