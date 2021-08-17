East Jasper School District returns to in-person learning

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning students in the East Jasper Consolidated School District arrived on campus for in-person learning.

“We’re building the best and the brightest here at Heidelberg High School. And we’re super excited, and our students are excited to be back in school,” says Dr. Kory Thigpen, the new principal at Heidelberg High school.

He says he walked to each homeroom class to remind students of the rules and regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“About the importance of wearing a mask and masking up and sanitizing and how we’re at a very crucial point with COVID-19 and what it has done to some schools, being shut down,” says Thigpen.

The students are all on board with the rules because they want to be able to participate in all of the fun activities planned for the year, especially the ones for the seniors.

“They want to have senior proms and want to have some senior events, like senior portraits, our senior breakfast, the prom, just to name a few. We just want to be able to have our events,” says Thigpen.

He also mentioned, they will continue to work extra hard to keep the environment safe for everyone.

“Safety is the key. We can’t have school, If we don’t have kids, and we want our students to be super safe during this time, during this pandemic” says Thigpen.

Although the middle and high school students started school today, the elementary students will start next Monday, Aug. 23.

