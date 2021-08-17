Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Demand on COVID-19 testing sites increases across the state

With the surge in positive COVID-19 cases, many testing sites are seeing increases in wait times.
With the surge in positive COVID-19 cases, many testing sites are seeing increases in wait times.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As COVID-19 cases increase across Mississippi, so does the demand for testing.

More than three million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Mississippi to date, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Nearly 400,000 of those have come back positive.

“In regards to our positives, they’re as high as they’ve ever been,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital.

Longer wait times are now being seen at testing sites.

“It’s just that- it’s insane. The wait times to get monoclonal antibody therapy are insane, the wait times to get tested at the curbside clinics and the cough & fever clinics are insane,” Dr. Rouhbakhsh said.

With increasingly long wait times, some of the Pine Belt’s local medical facilities are attempting to fix the issue.

“Most of your primary care clinics have a capacity to test you... So, lots of us out there in the community are trying to work our way around that and provide more capacity but it is overwhelming,” Rouhbakhsh said.

But, what does that mean for people relying on free or low-cost testing?

“It’s a bad situation. So, you have places like the clinic, you have places like SeMRI, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, the Family Health Center and other federally qualified health centers, and then of course the Mississippi [State] Department of Health and our county public health departments... those are the places that you can reliably get low to no cost testing,” Rouhbakhsh said.

For information on testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend
Demolition work will continue ion the I-59 overpass at Eatonville Road/Gandy Parkway until 9 a...
I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down

Latest News

Dr. Andrew Wiest, founder of the Dale Center for the study of War and Society talks about...
USM History professor weighs in on events in Afghanistan
Heidelberg High school Principal Dr. Kory Thigpen says he walked to each homeroom class to...
East Jasper School District returns to in-person learning
The move will not affect fire safety but is geared more towards financial oversight of tax...
Jones County Board of Supervisors vote to restructure fire service in the county
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan