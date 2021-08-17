Demand on COVID-19 testing sites increases across the state

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As COVID-19 cases increase across Mississippi, so does the demand for testing.

More than three million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Mississippi to date, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Nearly 400,000 of those have come back positive.

“In regards to our positives, they’re as high as they’ve ever been,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital.

Longer wait times are now being seen at testing sites.

“It’s just that- it’s insane. The wait times to get monoclonal antibody therapy are insane, the wait times to get tested at the curbside clinics and the cough & fever clinics are insane,” Dr. Rouhbakhsh said.

With increasingly long wait times, some of the Pine Belt’s local medical facilities are attempting to fix the issue.

“Most of your primary care clinics have a capacity to test you... So, lots of us out there in the community are trying to work our way around that and provide more capacity but it is overwhelming,” Rouhbakhsh said.

But, what does that mean for people relying on free or low-cost testing?

“It’s a bad situation. So, you have places like the clinic, you have places like SeMRI, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, the Family Health Center and other federally qualified health centers, and then of course the Mississippi [State] Department of Health and our county public health departments... those are the places that you can reliably get low to no cost testing,” Rouhbakhsh said.

