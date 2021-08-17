Covington Co. hospital expanding antibody availability

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Patients with COVID-19 have a new place to go to get monoclonal antibody treatments.

Covington County Hospital has partnered with the City of Collins to open a treatment center at the former National Guard Armory now known as the Bobby Mooney Complex.

The center opened Tuesday and has a 20-bed capacity.

Previously, the hospital provided antibody treatments in a section of its emergency room that could only serve six patients at a time.

The facility is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Treatments are by appointment only. The number to call for an appointment is 601-698-0316.

