Covington Co. hospital expanding antibody availability

Expanded monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients now are available at the Bobby Mooney Center in Collins.
Expanded monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients now are available at the Bobby Mooney Center in Collins.(Charles Herrington/WDAM 7)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Patients with COVID-19 have a new place to go to get monoclonal antibody treatments.

Covington County Hospital has partnered with the City of Collins to open a treatment center at the former National Guard Armory now known as the Bobby Mooney Complex.

The center opened Tuesday and has a 20-bed capacity.

Previously, the hospital provided antibody treatments in a section of its emergency room that could only serve six patients at a time.

The facility is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Treatments are by appointment only. The number to call for an appointment is 601-698-0316.

