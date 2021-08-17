Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Child shot by stray bullet while playing in yard in Simpson Co.

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was shot while playing in the yard, according to Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Goshen Road in Magee.

Witnesses say 18-year-old Cedrick Norwood and another person under 18 were firing guns while standing in the street on the bridge on Goshen Road.

The two left the scene on white scooters when they were confronted by the victim’s grandparent.

Both were taken into custody. Charges are currently pending.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Rev. Wilson Rice of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.
Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away

Latest News

Over the past four days, the Mississippi State Department of Health has recorded 119...
MSDH: More than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases reported
Several personnel members in the main office and training center have tested positive for...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department closes main office, training center due to COVID-19 outbreak
The tropics are among Tuesday's topics for WDAM 7 meteorologist Patrick Bigbie.
Pine Belt weather: T-storms possible midweek before heat bubble descends
Camille's Storm Surge left Biloxi in ruins
Remembering Hurricane Camille