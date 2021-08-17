Caught on Camera: Miskelly drivers rush to save teen trapped in burning car

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Miskelly Furniture drivers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a driver trapped inside a burning car.

Fredrick Spann and Malcolm Williams have worked together as a team at Miskelly Furniture in Pearl for more than ten years.

They were delivering furniture off Old Highway 24 in Sumrall last month when they spotted a flipped car on the side of the road.

“The car was smoking and when we both got out I was looking around to see if anyone was outside the car because the car was on fire,” Spann said. “We didn’t realize someone was in it until we approached the car and I got out and was hollering in the car asking if anyone was in the car and the young man hollered he was stuck and trapped.”

Dashcam video from the Miskelly truck captured the intense moments as the two teamed up--this time to save a life.

“I ran to the passenger side of the window, kicked the window out and crawled in there and cut him out while my partner go (sic) off and call the ambulance and police. The car was still on fire at the time and we was able to pull him out and get him out in time, and thank God we came when we did to be able to help him,” Spann said.

Thankfully, the 18-year-old driver walked out of the burning car with only minor injuries.

“We both said, ‘Man you are lucky to be alive!’ He just dropped down and started crying. We both picked him up. I don’t know how long he had been inside the car so I went and got him some water and set him inside the truck. He kept crying and crying and called his parents.”

Miskelly Furniture later honored the two delivery drivers for their heroic action and proof that teamwork always pays off.

“I work for a great company. Our truck says it all, deliver furniture go beyond furniture. It’s all part of my job.”

