Man found dead in Campus Village Apartments fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg apartment fire claimed the life of a man Monday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the police and Hattiesburg Fire Departments responded to the fire at 2307 West 4th Street, Campus Village Apartments, around 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control when they arrived, and a man was found unresponsive inside the apartment. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Klem says the name is not being released at this time until the family is notified.

The fire occurred in one apartment, and no other injuries were reported. (Mia Monet)

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to help in the investigation to determine the cause, Moore says.

