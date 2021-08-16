Temple Baptist Church celebrates its ‘Fall Kickoff’ with a block party

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though their was rain in the area, game time was not delayed, as Temple Baptist still kicked off fall at 4:30 p.m. with a block party.

Rain moved a few festivities inside, but the show still went on.

“The culmination of this was supposed to be an outdoor event, but we’ve had to bring things inside,” said associate pastor Trenidy Davis. “Trying to be sensitive to COVID protocol, but we are celebrating the night with more than 20 people who are being baptized (Sunday), so we are excited for what God is doing here.”

Along with the baptisms, food trucks from different Hub City restaurants, bounce houses, snow cones and live gospel music were some of the highlights making the fall kickoff a special night.

Temple Baptist Church also committed $60,000 to Extra Table, a non-profit organization committed to ending hunger around Mississippi.

“We want to love God, love people and serve both,” Davis said. “Everything we are doing this weekend is an attempt to do those things.”

The night capped off around 8:30 p.m. with a display of fireworks.

