Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Temple Baptist Church celebrates its ‘Fall Kickoff’ with a block party

By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though their was rain in the area, game time was not delayed, as Temple Baptist still kicked off fall at 4:30 p.m. with a block party.

Rain moved a few festivities inside, but the show still went on.

“The culmination of this was supposed to be an outdoor event, but we’ve had to bring things inside,” said associate pastor Trenidy Davis. “Trying to be sensitive to COVID protocol, but we are celebrating the night with more than 20 people who are being baptized (Sunday), so we are excited for what God is doing here.”

Along with the baptisms, food trucks from different Hub City restaurants, bounce houses, snow cones and live gospel music were some of the highlights making the fall kickoff a special night.

Temple Baptist Church also committed $60,000 to Extra Table, a non-profit organization committed to ending hunger around Mississippi.

“We want to love God, love people and serve both,” Davis said. “Everything we are doing this weekend is an attempt to do those things.”

The night capped off around 8:30 p.m. with a display of fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks
Firefighters quickly began giving the woman emergency medical treatment and started...
Woman critically injured in Jones Co. rollover crash
Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.
MDA director stepping down

Latest News

Taylorsville senior linebacker Kelby Jordan
Player of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville linebacker Kelby Jordan
Taylorsville senior linebacker Kelby Jordan
Player of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville linebacker Kelby Jordan
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
10pm Headlines 08/15/2021
10pm Headlines 08/15/2021