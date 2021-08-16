Win Stuff
Second Coast casino mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees

This is the second Gulf Coast casino to mandate vaccinations for employees after the Scarlet Pearl made a similar announcement last month.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Coast casino is requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Beau Rivage’s latest vaccination policy effective Aug. 16, all salaried employees who do not exclusively work from home are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15. Additionally, current hourly employees who are promoted to a salaried role are required to be vaccinated 45 days after their promotion effective date.

Beau Rivage has also mandated that all new hires, both hourly and salaried, who do not exclusively work from home must provide proof of vaccination before beginning work by Aug. 30.

This is the second Gulf Coast casino to mandate vaccinations for employees after the Scarlet Pearl made a similar announcement last month.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

