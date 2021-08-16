School bus involved in crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Jackson.

It appears the bus made a head-on collision with another car.

The crash happened at Flag Chapel Road and Queen Mary Lane--not far from Raines Elementary School.

There were children on the bus at the time, but none appear to be injured. The bus was able to leave the scene with the children still on board.

Jackson Public Schools officials say the bus does not belong to them.

