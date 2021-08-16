Samaritan’s Purse to assist UMMC in COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center has announced that Samaritan’s Purse has been recruited to aide staff in their COVID-19 response.

UMMC has recently set up a mobile field hospital in collaboration with the State Department of Health, the Office of the Governor and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Samaritan’s Purse will help assist these agencies with building a team to provide additional ICU support in Garage C.

According to UMMC, the field hospital is expected to begin patient care sometime this week.

Samaritan’s Purse has helped set up five similar hospitals around the world since March 2020, including New York City and Los Angeles County.

