Oldest active pastor in Laurel passes away

Rev. Wilson Rice of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.
Rev. Wilson Rice of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rev. Wilson Rice, Sr., 96, of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church passed away on Monday, Aug. 16.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Rice passed away around Monday morning.

Earlier this year, the city honored Rice as the oldest living African American pastor to actively preach in Laurel, and the city named the date of Feb. 23, 2021, after him.

“He has been a respected pastor for many years,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “It is a sad time in the city of Laurel. His wife passed away not long ago, and I am sure they have been reunited in heaven.”

Wilson’s wife Eva Rice, 89, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1. The couple was married for about 73 years. They are survived by their six children.

“He was a great pastor and always preached about keeping the faith and staying on the battlefield,” said Uless Breland, a deacon at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. “He was our anchor.”

Funeral arrangements for Rice have not been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

