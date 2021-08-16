North and southbound traffic blocked on section of I-59 at US-11
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North and southbound traffic on Interstate 59 at U.S. Highway 11 will be temporarily blocked as crews perform cable repairs in the area.
Drivers should use caution when approaching the area or take a different route. Law enforcement will be on scene directing traffic.
MDOT last reported the work should be completed around 2 p.m.
