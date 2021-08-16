North and southbound traffic blocked on section of I-59 at US-11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North and southbound traffic on Interstate 59 at U.S. Highway 11 will be temporarily blocked as crews perform cable repairs in the area.

Drivers should use caution when approaching the area or take a different route. Law enforcement will be on scene directing traffic.

MDOT last reported the work should be completed around 2 p.m.

TRAFFIC NOTICE: At 1:30 P.M. Motorists need to use caution on Interstate 59, North & Southbound at the 60 mile marker. Officers have the roadway shutdown in both directions while a AT&T repairs a cable. Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Monday, August 16, 2021

