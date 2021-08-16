MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that nearly 7,900 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded over the three-day weekend, as well as 52 deaths.

MSDH said Monday that 7,839 new coronavirus cases had been reported this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday, marking the second consecutive weekend new cases averaged more than 2,300 on each of the three days.

Thirty Mississippians died over the three-day period, including eight in the eight-county Pine Belt. Four deaths were recorded in Wayne County and two each in Forrest and Jones counties.

Another 22 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between July 25 and Aug. 9, including one each in Forrest, Jasper and Perry counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 388,986 and 7,813, respectively. Over the past week, the state has logged more than 23,000 new cases and 164 deaths.

In the Pine Belt, 43,658 COVID-19 cases and 753 deaths have been reported since February 2020. Nearly 3,400 new cases and 27 deaths were reported in the past week.

Covington: 3,416 cases, 86 deaths

Forrest: 10,681 cases, 172 deaths

Jasper: 2,620 cases, 49 deaths

Jones: 10,420 cases, 176 deaths

Lamar: 8,518 cases, 94 deaths

Marion: 3,366 cases, 85 deaths

Perry: 1,501 cases, 40 deaths

Wayne: 3,246 cases, 51 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,324,022 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,072,001 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,143,368 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

