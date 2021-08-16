Win Stuff
Monoclonal antibody clinic opens, UMMC accepting appointments

David Reed, left, of Pittsburg, and Maria Agresta Workman, of Maryland checking equipment before patients arrival(JFERCHAUD | UMMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is now accepting appointments inside its new clinic for monoclonal antibody infusions.

The clinic opens Tuesday in the field hospital in Parking garage B.

There will be at least 40 appointments for the treatment available each day.

The federally-operated clinic will be open at least through August 24.

The treatment is given to patients who already have COVID-19. Medical professionals say it helps lessen the symptoms of the virus before they get worse.

“We know that monoclonal antibody treatments may help patients avoid progression of mild symptoms into severe disease requiring hospitalization or leading to death. The availability of this clinic offers UMMC another tool in combating the devastating effects of this pandemic and in alleviating the burden of the state’s hospital system,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader.

Only patients whose symptoms are mild to moderate will qualify for the treatment.

Schedule an appointment here.

