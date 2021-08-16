Win Stuff
Mississippi Democratic Party asks Gov. Reeves to institute statewide mask mandate

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, responds to a reporter's question, left, as State Health Officer...
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party has asked Gov. Tate Reeves to institute a statewide mask mandate.

This on the heels of a boom in coronavirus cases across Mississippi leading to a crisis at some hospitals - many of which are out of beds. The University of Mississippi Medical Center has now created a mobile hospital in a parking garage on its campus.

“Despite the fact that Mississippi has one of the highest new case rates, yet one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, Governor Reeves fails to see the wisdom in reinstating a statewide mask mandate,” wrote Chairman Tyree Irving in a statement Monday.

The Mississippi Association of Educators and the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics have also asked for a mask mandate in state classrooms.

Yet Reeves has continued to balk at instituting a statewide mask mandate, writing in a recent tweet, “There will be no lockdowns and there will be no statewide mandates.”

As Reeves explained in a recent press conference, to him, instituting a mask mandate would disincentivize anyone from receiving a vaccine. The governor has, however, extended Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

This to make sure resources are available for state hospitals.

But according to Irving, “the science and data are clear” - which is why the Mississippi Democratic Party is urging the governor to “stop playing politics.”

They also asked the Mississippi Republican Party to join them in their efforts.

Reeves ended all mask mandates in March of this year which he hoped, at the time, would be one of his last executive orders regarding the coronavirus.

