Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children

Carol Jackson
Carol Jackson(State Auditor Shad White)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNFLOWER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced the arrest of a woman for fraud in Sunflower County on Monday.

Carol Jackson is accused of defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program designed to provide meals for school children in the summer.

White says Jackson was the executive director of a nonprofit organization. She’s accused of submitting fake documents to MDE and stealing $40,000 for the program.

She’s accused of writing over $20,000 in checks to herself, as well as withdrawing thousands from an ATM at a local casino. She also allegedly spent nearly $2,000 on personal travel.

“We will hold the line when someone steals any taxpayer funds, but we are even more motivated when someone steals money intended for children,” said Auditor White. “Thank you to the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Jackson turned herself in to Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office and was given a $10,000 bail.

She faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend
Demolition work will continue ion the I-59 overpass at Eatonville Road/Gandy Parkway until 9 a...
I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down

Latest News

The George County School District announced that all students at George County High School will...
Second George County school closes due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Officers have the roadway shut down in both directions while AT&T repairs a cable.
North and southbound traffic blocked on section of I-59 at US-11
Joe Abston, a former three-term Pascagoula city councilman, died Sunday from COVID-19. He was 51.
Former Pascagoula city councilman dies from COVID-19
FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., arrives as...
‘Cowardly betrayal’: Sen. Wicker questions withdrawal from Afghanistan