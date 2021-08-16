Win Stuff
Jones County inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Several dozen inmates at the Jones County Adult Detention Center received a free COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

It’s an effort by Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Central Regional Medical Center to help keep those who are incarcerated at the jail and members of the sheriff’s department safe.

This was a voluntary vaccination requiring the consent of all those who participated.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said most of the inmates were eager to get the vaccine to keep themselves safe once they get home.

“A lot of these inmates are going to be out in one or two months, and this is probably the only opportunity that they would actually take it, while they’re in here,” Sumrall said.

One of those inmates, Michael Dearman, said he felt grateful to the sheriff’s department for offering them the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s really great for the sheriff’s department to offer it to us, we don’t get offered a lot of things, but this could make a big difference,” Dearman said.

Strict guidelines were observed during the entire process, including having the event outdoors and social distancing.

All those who participated were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

