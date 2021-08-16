Jones County Board of Supervisors vote to restructure fire service in the county

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to restructure fire services in the county.

The move will not affect fire safety but is geared more towards financial oversight of tax money which is distributed to each of the 19 volunteer fire departments serving the communities in the area.

Previously, the fire council was responsible for this oversight, but this move will allow them to focus on fighting fire instead of dealing with so much paperwork.

Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said that while details of the contracts are still being defined, they are already processing purchase orders from other county entities.

“It’ll be more work for the financial staff; however, we already do this for every other department in the county, including the sheriff’s department. We’re already in charge of purchasing for each department, so we’re essentially just looking at absorbing 19 more departments,” Ashley said.

The Jones County Fire Council is made up of 19 separate fire chiefs from fire departments throughout the county.

Previously, only one contract was held between the council, as an entity, with the board of supervisors.

This move will allow each fire chief to submit purchase orders directly to the board, thus eliminating the single entity aspect, giving them supervisors a much more detailed account of how each department is spending its taxpayer money.

The contracts are expected to be given to the members of the fire council later this week.

