Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County Board of Supervisors vote to restructure fire service in the county

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to restructure fire services in the county.

The move will not affect fire safety but is geared more towards financial oversight of tax money which is distributed to each of the 19 volunteer fire departments serving the communities in the area.

Previously, the fire council was responsible for this oversight, but this move will allow them to focus on fighting fire instead of dealing with so much paperwork.

Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said that while details of the contracts are still being defined, they are already processing purchase orders from other county entities.

“It’ll be more work for the financial staff; however, we already do this for every other department in the county, including the sheriff’s department. We’re already in charge of purchasing for each department, so we’re essentially just looking at absorbing 19 more departments,” Ashley said.

The Jones County Fire Council is made up of 19 separate fire chiefs from fire departments throughout the county.

Previously, only one contract was held between the council, as an entity, with the board of supervisors.

This move will allow each fire chief to submit purchase orders directly to the board, thus eliminating the single entity aspect, giving them supervisors a much more detailed account of how each department is spending its taxpayer money.

The contracts are expected to be given to the members of the fire council later this week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, executive director of the Mississippi State Department of Health, has warned...
Dobbs: Delta variant: “...different and deadly.”
The eight-county Pine Belt logged more than 3,400 new cases and recorded 27 deaths over the...
MSDH: More than 7,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend
Demolition work will continue ion the I-59 overpass at Eatonville Road/Gandy Parkway until 9 a...
I-59 overpass at Gandy Parkway-Eatonville Road coming down

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
The vaccination was voluntary and seen as an effort to protect inmates and staff.
Jones County inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker nominated all his first-term department heads/staff...
Barker’s nominees to go before council for approval
Several dozen Jones County Jail inmates received a free COVID-19 Vaccine today.
Jones County inmates get vaccinated