Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

High schoolers build prosthetic arm for 7-year-old born with one hand

By WKBW Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Hard work by a group of high school students in New York is changing the life of a 7-year-old boy, who was born with only one hand.

Josiah Reid Clarke is a soon-to-be second grader, and his dad, Joel Clarke, says he does what typical 7-year-olds do, even though the boy was born with one hand.

“He’s a normal kid. He does everything. He plays soccer, plays basketball, plays skateboard, rollerblades, dirt bike,” he said. “He’s shown us he does everything. He plays video games with his nub.”

While Josiah has adapted to having one hand, he is excited at the idea of a prosthetic arm.

High schoolers with the summer program AT&T Hand in Hand, sponsored by WNY Stem Hub, are creating that arm for Josiah. The program helps teach a diverse group of students about digital literacy and the impact technology can have on the community.

On fitting day, Josiah got to try out his new prosthetic, made specifically to help him ride his dirt bike.

“It’s definitely life changing. It’s crazy to see,” said high school senior Elias Humphrey.

Humphrey says it’s such a rewarding experience to create an arm for a child.

“To be able to see him now and bring his ideas to life, like the colors he wanted and everything, it’s really impactful,” he said. “I want to be a mechanical engineer, so this helps me learn the mechanics, use 3D printers.”

Though Josiah’s arm has now been fitted, the students still have to make the final touches. He requested Black Panther and Space Jam colors. The prosthetic will be completed by the fall.

As the program continues, the students plan to send adaptive devices to Ghana.

Copyright 2021 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in...
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks
Firefighters quickly began giving the woman emergency medical treatment and started...
Woman critically injured in Jones Co. rollover crash
Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.
MDA director stepping down

Latest News

The prosthetic arm has now been fitted, but the high school students who built it still have to...
Prosthetic arm made for 7-year-old boy will help him ride dirt bike
Temple Baptist Church kicke off fall in style.
Temple Baptist Church celebrates its ‘Fall Kickoff’ with a block party
Taylorsville senior linebacker Kelby Jordan
Player of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville linebacker Kelby Jordan
Taylorsville senior linebacker Kelby Jordan
Player of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville linebacker Kelby Jordan