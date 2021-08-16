Former Pascagoula city councilman dies from COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Pascagoula city councilman and well-known figure throughout Jackson County has died after battling COVID-19.

Joe Abston, 51, passed away Sunday after being hospitalized at Singing River Health System less than two weeks after becoming sick. Abston served three terms as councilman. He is survived by his wife Missy and two daughters, Briana and Maggie.

On Friday, Missy Abston sat down with Singing River Health employees to share their family’s story. In the video, she pleads with people to get vaccinated against the virus, which has seen a tremendous spike in new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

“COVID is not picking and choosing, and this one is not like the last one. This wave is definitely different and stronger,” she said.

Missy said her husband drove her and their two daughters to get vaccinated in April but chose not to get the shot himself.

“We went and got it because we were at high risk, and we weren’t going to question it. I have a child with special needs and I have a child with a seizure disorder so we went and got it. And he took us to get it,” she said in the video. “I don’t know that he ever saw anyone get sick enough or saw that it was real or saw that a healthy person can get sick.”

Singing River Health System and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce are hosting a vaccine drive this week in honor of Abston. The Friends of Joe Abston Vaccine Drive will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Pascagoula Performing Arts Center on Tucker Avenue. It’s an event that was planned before Abston died but now holds even more significance as his loved ones grieve his loss.

“God gives us the knowledge to be educated and that vaccine has been provided for us.... If you’re healthy, it doesn’t matter. Go get your shots because it’s not going to keep you from getting (COVID), but it may help you from being in this situation,” emphasized Missy Abston in the video.

In addition to his time as a city leader, Abston worked as the manager of finance for the Port of Pascagoula for 27 years, in addition to being a high school football referee and timekeeper for other high school sports.

A well-known figure in Jackson County, Abston was a longtime member of Arlington Heights Baptist Church, the Pascagoula Country Club and the Pascagoula Elks Lodge. He was also passionate about Mississippi State University, and was an active member of the Coast Dawgs alma mater group.

Shortly after his death, tributes to Joe Abston began flooding Facebook.

