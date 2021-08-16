Early week holds highest chance for rain in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday, folks!

Let’s get into the forecast.

Sunday’s high temperature was 86, with a low of 73 later that night.

Storms continue to drive through parts of the Pine Belt. Many of these that we see on the radar could stick with us for some time.

As we move into Monday, we’ll have a 40 percent chance of rain, showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures for Monday will be in the high-80s, while slows will slip into the mid-70s.

We are continuing to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Fred. Currently, its track has moved eastward, leaving the Pine Belt clear from impact with the storm.

Tuesday through Thursday, our rain chances remain at a 40 percent, with high temperatures in the low-90s and lows in the low-70s.

As we move ahead into the weekend, rain chances decrease to 30 percent, while expected high temperatures increase to mid-90s. Lows are expected to also rise, bumping up into the mid-70s.

Please continue to tune in, as we keep an eye on Tropical Depression Gracie out in the Atlantic Ocean, to see what impact, if any, she may have on the Pine Belt.

