PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An early-morning fire heavily damaged a home on West Fifth Avenue in Petal.

Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said firefighters responded to the call of a fire at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

Hendry said no one was injured, but the stucture was “heavily damaged.”

The cause of the fire remains under investxigation , Hendry said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.