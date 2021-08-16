Win Stuff
Drier, hotter days ahead for Pine Belt as week progresses

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone!

We’re starting off Monday morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the low-70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms can’t be ruled out later, but rain chances will be lower Monday compared to this weekend.

Highs will be in the low-90s before temperatures fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be drier, with only a few stray showers.

Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s.

Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return as we go into Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the low-90s

High pressure will build later this week, causing us to dry out and warm up. Highs will hit the mid-90s for Friday and this weekend

