Barker’s nominees to go before council for approval

City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Hattiesburg Police Department will see some history made Tuesday night, when the city council will be asked to approve the city’s first female police chief.

Hattiesburg Assistant Police Chief Peggy Sealy, who has been the city’s acting chief since the retirement of Anthony Parker in December, has been nominated by Mayor Toby Barker to officially serve a full term without any adjectives in front of the title, “chief.”

Sealy will be among 11 other administrators, department heads and judges re-nominated by Barker to continue to serve the City of Hattiesburg.

“”In our first term, we formed a leadership team that embodied the best of our city’s talent, diversity and work ethic,” Barker said. “The citizens of Hattiesburg overwhelmingly endorsed their efforts in the June election, and we now look to the future, ready to continue the task of making much-needed improvements across every ward and neighborhood.”

Earlier this year, Barker had submitted, and City Council approved, the nominations of three other administrators, including City Attorney Rand Pope; City Clerk Kermas Eaton; and Chief Administrator Ann Jones.

Submitted for approval Tuesday evening are:

Lamar Rutland; Director of Engineering

Alan Howe; Director of Water and Sewer

Ronnie Perkins; Director of Public Works

Chris McGee; Director of Parks and Recreation

Andrew Ellard; Director of Urban Development

Sherrocko Stewart; Fire Chief

Peggy Sealy; Police Chief

Phillip McSwain; Municipal Court clerk

Burnice Wesley Curry IV; Municipal Court judge

Brian Bledsoe; Municipal Court judge

Gay Polk-Payton; Municipal Court judge/Pro Tem

“In addition to Ann Jones, Randy Pope and Kermas Eaton, this entire team has steered our city toward a sturdy financial foundation, tackled large-scale projects and made great headway on improving customer service and operations over the last four years – not to mention doing much of that work in the midst of a pandemic,” Barker said. “I look forward to working with them as we continue our path toward being a premier city in the Gulf South.”

Barker also re-nominated a quintet of municipal court personnel, including:

Anna Rush; Municipal prosecutor/Post 1

Stephen Adamson; Municipal prosecutor/Post 2

Elizabeth Porter; Municipal prosecutor/Pro Tem

Shakita Taylor; Municipal public defender

Benjamin Thornton; Municipal public defender

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.