15 grams of crystal meth seized in Perry Co. traffic stop Sunday

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Department, deputies were assisted by the Richton...
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were assisted by the Richton Police Department when they collected what they believed to be over 15 grams of crystal meth.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County deputies and Richton police officers seized crystal meth during a traffic stop arrest Sunday night.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were assisted by the Richton Police Department when they collected what they believed to be about 15 grams of crystal meth.

Jason Dewayne Hutchinson, 39, was arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a...
Jason Dewayne Hutchinson, 39, was arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Jason Dewayne Hutchinson, 39, was arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

