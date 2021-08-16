15 grams of crystal meth seized in Perry Co. traffic stop Sunday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County deputies and Richton police officers seized crystal meth during a traffic stop arrest Sunday night.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were assisted by the Richton Police Department when they collected what they believed to be about 15 grams of crystal meth.

Jason Dewayne Hutchinson, 39, was arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).

