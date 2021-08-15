Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Law Call
Jobs
Advertisement

Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore

Saints with 6 turnovers against Baltimore
Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints caught the turnover bug in Baltimore to the tune of six giveaways against the Ravens. New Orleans lost three fumbles, and threw three interceptions.

All those turnovers led to a Saints loss, 17-14.

Tyler Huntley scored on a 7-yard QB keeper to give Baltimore the victory. His score made it 15-14. The Ravens converted on a two-pointer after the Huntley touchdown.

The Black and Gold’s first touchdown of the game came courtesy of a Tony Jones, Jr. 18-yard touchdown run.

The second touchdown of the first half, a Jameis Winston to Lil’Jordan Humphrey 8-yard connection.

Winston went 8-of-12, 96 yards, TD pass, and an interception.

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints. He went 8-of-12 passing, 81 yards, and one interception.

A notable development for the Saints pregame was the return of Michael Thomas. He’s been rehabbing his ankle in Philadelphia, but made the trip to Baltimore to be with the Black and Gold.

Coach Payton and Thomas have been in contact recently after a rift developed over how the receiver was handling his rehab.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59
Firefighters quickly began giving the woman emergency medical treatment and started...
Woman critically injured in Jones Co. rollover crash
Monoclonal antibody treatment is now emergency authorized and available in the Pine Belt.
Forrest General doctor explains COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment
Man approached the bank teller and told her he had a gun.
Man charged in Laurel bank robbery investigation, bond set at $50K
Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.
MDA director stepping down

Latest News

Family members of the New Orleans Saints sit in the stands wearing masks and exercising social...
Saints announce attendance policy for 2021 season
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery
FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo, New York Jets second-round draft pick Elijah...
Jets sign 2nd-round WR Elijah Moore to 4-year rookie deal
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will induct 11 into its ranks at the end of the month.
Mississippi Hall of Fame to induct largest group ever