Player of the Pine Belt: Stringer center Carter Bales

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - There will be no secrets behind Stringer’s offense this season.

Head coach Morris Cascio has a bull in Jeremiah Williams and he plans on feeding him.

“I hope he’s going to be real tough,” Cascio said. “He’s going to get the ball about 20 times a game. We ain’t going to try to hide it, we’re going to go foot to foot and try to push.”

“You open a hole, [Williams] can get through it and turn the burners on,” said Stringer senior center Carter Bales. “He’ll get after it. He’s very fast.”

Bales will be key in making sure Williams has all the room he needs to make plays.

With 12 seniors gone from a year ago, Stringer’s two captains Bales and Williams are going to make the engine go.

“Trying to be a leader a little bit,” said Bales, who will also play defensive tackle. “Trying to step up, trying to help the team. Obviously we don’t have big numbers so you have to play both ways and do the best to help the team.”

“[Bales] is a three-year starter,” Cascio said. “He’s going to be our center, going to anchor the offensive line for us. He knows exactly what’s going on with the offense. He’s got a big motor on him, he’s a great guy. We expect big things out of him this year.”

The Red Devils make a jump to Class 2A ball this season but the goals do not change.

Stringer has 28 players that are ready to strap on their helmets this fall and go to war.

“The goal is to just go hard every play and do good this season,” Williams said.

“Goal’s always to go as far as you can, get to state if you can,” Bales said.

“We got a young team this year but we got guys that got a lot of reps last year and that’s the key thing,” Cascio said. “We’re excited and the guys are excited and we’re proud to be out here practicing right now. There’s a lot of things going on in the world today, especially with the COVID going on. We’re just glad to be here.”

Stringer opens its season on August 27 vs. Sylva-Bay Academy.

