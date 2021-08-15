Win Stuff
Petal woman killed in one-vehicle accident Saturday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a fatal accident Saturday evening on U.S. 49 in Forrest County.(WTOK)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – A 37-year-old Petal woman died Saturday evening from injuries sustained during a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 49 in Forrest County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an accident about 5 p.m. Saturday.

After MHP’s preliminary investigation, it was determined that Deidre Walker was traveling north on U.S, 49 when she lost control of her 2007 GMC Yukon.

MHP said Walker received fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

